Quarterly surplus in balance of payments in Azerbaijan doubles

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The balance of payments in the second quarter of 2017 in Azerbaijan totaled with surplus of $ 966 mln.

Report informs, in the first quarter surplus equaled to $ 464 mln. As a result, in second quarter, surplus in balance of payments soared 2.1-fold. The positive half-year balance reached $ 1 430 mln.

Beginning from the last quarter 2014, Azerbaijan’s balance of payments has ended with negative and such situation lasted until the first quarter 2016.

In the second quarter of 2016, stabilization was restored and balance of payments ended with surplus in amount of $ 18 mln. In third quarter of 2016, balance totaled with surplus of $ 62 mln, in the fourth quarter $ 651 mln.