 Top
    Close photo mode

    Qatari rial rate dropped to 8-year low

    The main stock index of Qatar for the past two days fell by more than 8%

    Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Qatari currency of the Qatari rial fell in the futures markets to the lowest level since 2009.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, in the interbank foreign exchange market, the rate was 3.647 QAR / USD yesterday, which is the lowest since June last year.At the same time, the Central Bank of Qatar set a rate of 3.64 rial for one dollar, the exchange rate of the Qatari currency varies around this figure.

    The main stock index of Qatar - QE General for the past two days fell by 8.3% - to 9,058 points.

    This is the lowest since January 24, 2016.

    Notably, on June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt announced the break of diplomatic relations with Qatar and stopped all communication.Yemen, the interim government for Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius joined them.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi