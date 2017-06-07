Qatari rial rate dropped to 8-year low

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Qatari currency of the Qatari rial fell in the futures markets to the lowest level since 2009.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, in the interbank foreign exchange market, the rate was 3.647 QAR / USD yesterday, which is the lowest since June last year.At the same time, the Central Bank of Qatar set a rate of 3.64 rial for one dollar, the exchange rate of the Qatari currency varies around this figure.

The main stock index of Qatar - QE General for the past two days fell by 8.3% - to 9,058 points.

This is the lowest since January 24, 2016.

Notably, on June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt announced the break of diplomatic relations with Qatar and stopped all communication.Yemen, the interim government for Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius joined them.