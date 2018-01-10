Qafqaz Leasing reduces its authorized capital

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Qafqaz Leasing OJSC announced reduction of its authorized capital.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Taxes, creditors can submit their claims to the office of the company located at block 3066, 168B, Binagadi highway, Binagadi district, Baku city.

Notably, Qafqaz Leasing has been operating since 2007. Currently, the company's authorized capital makes 3.2 million AZN. 50% of its shares owned by Turkey's "NAB Holding. A.S." and 50% by the British "Metin Limited".