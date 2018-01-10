PwC: World economy to face fastest growth of last 7 years

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018, the global economy will have 4% growth in terms of purchasing power parity and increase by $ 5 trillion at current prices. Report informs, PwC international audit and consulting firm said in the Global Economy Watch report.

"The growth in the world economy will be large and synchronized and not depend on several countries. The main drivers of growth will be developed countries of the United States, Asia and the Eurozone, shares of which in the global economic growth will be about 70%”, report said.

The document also notes that the eurozone economy will increase by over 2% in 2018. Chinese economy will grow by 6-7%. Unemployment in the G-7 countries will drop to a minimum level of 40 years and will be below 5%.

At the same time, global deficit of electricity in 2018 will reach a record high.