PwC will handle audit of 'Petkim' holding

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) has been chosen to handle audit of ‘Petkim Petrochemical Holding” JSC, main shareholder of which is SOCAR.

Report informs, Petkim has informed Turkey’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

“Board of Directors, in conformity with laws on investment market and trade, decided to assign PwC independent audit company to handle audit of operations of our company in 2017, and to recommend the decision for approval in general meeting”, statement says.

Notably, ‘Petkim Holding’ was founded in 1951 with 250 mln TRY investment. After privatization process completed in 2008, State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) became main shareholder of ‘Petkim’. 22 integrated facilities - 14 main plants, 8 auxiliary buildings are located in Petkim Aliaga Complex.

‘Petkim’ holding, as Turkey’s first national manufacturer of petrochemical products, controls 20% of the market.