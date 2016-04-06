Putin's Adviser said Russian economy is heading towards disaster

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ New reality of the Central Bank of Russia is heading the economy towards disaster.

Sergey Glazyev, Adviser to the Russian President posted on his Twitter account.

Report informs citing RBK Agency, statements by the adviser has been regarded as a response to the warning of First Deputy of Russian Bank Chairman Kseniya Yudayeva 'Russian economy should develop under new realities' a while ago.

In his turn, S.Glazyev called the new reality, artificially created by Russian Bank as stagflation preventing economic development. He noted that if no reality, Russian economy can be increased by 6-8%: 'This is a step towards economic disaster. Central Bank of Russia should step out of reality and implement the program offered by us to achieve economic growth'.