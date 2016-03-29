Profits of 'Buta Insurance' unveiled

Baku. 29 March.REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the financial statement of 'Buta Insurance' OJSC to December 31, 2015, total revenues of the company to the year ended on that date made 10 million 741,6 thousand manats, expenditures 7 million 917,9 thousand manats.

Report informs citing independent audit opinion published on an official newspaper, financial benefit made 2 million 823,7 thousand manats. The company paid 83 918,7 manats profit tax, as a result net benefit remained 2 million 739,8 thousand manats. Notably, 75 thousand 595,2 manats of profit tax actually paid. 81,8 thousand manats of profit tax accounted for income tax.