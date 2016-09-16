Production in construction sector down by 32.3% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2016, Azerbaijan's GDP produced by enterprises, organizations and individuals, as compared to same period of last year declined by 3.1% and amounted to 38 027.8 million AZN.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, GDP decline is due mainly to decline in construction sector production by 32.3% in annual comparison.

According to the information, 38% of GDP produced in the industry, 11.7% - trade, repair of vehicles, 9.4% - construction, 6.9% - transport and warehousing, 5.7% - agriculture, forestry and fishing, 2.7% - tourist accommodation and catering, 1.9% - information and communication services, 16.4% - other services.

Net taxes on products and imports accounted for 7.3% of GDP. The volume of GDP per capita amounted to 3953 AZN.