Process of credit investments increased by region

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Financial and credit institutions of Azerbaijan continued process of money lending in regions last year.In the reporting year, process of money lending in regions increased by 49.80% and by January 1, 2015 amounted to 3.146 billion manats.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank, the process of credit investments on Guba-Khachmaz region amounted to 143 million manats, lowland economic region 1,106 bln manats, on Absheron - 609 mln manats, Ganja-Gazakh - 427 mln manats , in Lankaran - 328 mln manats on Nagorno Shirvan - 130 mln manats, Sheki-Zagatala - 172 mln manats, Nakhchivan - 115 mln manats, the Upper Karabakh - 84 mln manats, Kalbajar-Lachin economic area - 33 mln manats.

According to a report at the beginning of this year, the total amount of investments in the economy amounted to 18.5 billion manats, the average percentage of loans - 13.7%.The volume of investments at the beginning of the year to the economy of investments amounted to 18.5 billion manats and the average percentage of loans - 13.7%.

Term of payment 5.3% of total loans (976.3 million manats) has expired.

83.03% of the total investments in the economy of investments at 1 January (15.396 billion manats) accounted for Baku.Average score for loans in Baku was 12.3%.Annual growth of 15.57% observed in the volume of loans on Baku.As a percentage of loans on average there was a decrease by 1 percentage point.