Probability of Fed's raising discount rate in December just 47%

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ After the two days of speech by the head of the Federal Reserve System (FRS) Janet Yellen in the US Congress, the probability of raising rates in December almost did not change.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.Ru, according to the CME Group Fed Watch Tool, current probability of raising rates at the last meeting of the year is 47.3% against 47.5% a week earlier.

As for the September meeting, the probability of an increase in rates here is 13.3%.

Analytical Group of Report believes, inflation indicators expected in the US in June may affect the decision of the Fed.If the inflation rate exceeds 0.2%, then probability of an increase in the discount rate in September will increase, which will strengthen US-dollar.