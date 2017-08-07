Prices of food products in Azerbaijan up by 18%

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/5815792cac4696cdd7d8c6599039c2db/35493a91-eff1-409b-a911-48b60849ec55_292.jpg

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2017, the prices of goods and services increased by 14% compared to the corresponding period of 2016, prices of food products by 18,2%, non-food products by 12,6%, prices of the paid services rendered to the population by 9,6%.

Report was informed by the State Statistics Committee (SSC).

According to information, in July of 2017, prices of goods and services have increased by 0,1% compared to June, non-food products by 1,6% and the paid services rendered to the population by 0,4%; the prices of food products have declined by 1%.