Prices in Azerbaijan soar 14% annually

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October, prices of consumer products and services in Azerbaijan increased 13,7% as compared with corresponding period last year. The prices of food products went up by 17.6%, non-food products hiked by 12,4%, while paid services for the population up by 9.6%.
Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee (SSC).
Consumer products and services in October hiked by 1.1% as compared in September. Food products increased by 2.3%, non-food products 0.3%, while paid services for population up by 0.2%.
Namiq HüseynovNews Author