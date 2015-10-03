Price per ounce of gold up by 26 USD in markets

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 2, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 1,23% and made 16 472,37. S&P 500 index increased by 1,43% and amounted to 1 951,36 and Nasdaq up by 1,74% and constituted 4 707,77 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,95% to 6 129,98 points, the German DAX went up by 0,46% to 9 553,07 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,73% and made 4 458,88 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX up by 2,37% or 26,40 USD and made 1 137,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1216 USD (+32%).