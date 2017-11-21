Previous activity of ADIF under examination

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Previous activity period of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) is being examined.

Report informs, Vugar Abdullayev, the ADIF Deputy Executive Director, said at today's meeting of the Creditors Committee of Bank Standard CJSC, which is under liquidation.

Moreover, he noted that more than 500 documents were submitted to the law-enforcement agencies related to closed banks. According to the ADIF official, these works cover over 600 million AZN.

V. Abdullayev also commented on the issue of granting 0% loan at Bank Standard: "I think that not only 0% loans, but also high interest rates, are not right. There was no need for exaggerated income".