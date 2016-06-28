 Top
    Presidential order appoints a new deputy finance minister

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a relevant order

    Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Another Deputy Finance Minister of Azerbaijan has been appointed.

    Report was told by the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance Mais Piriyev.

    According to him, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on appointment of Emin Zamin Huseynov as a Deputy Minister of Finance.

    Notably, until now the Minister of Finance had two deputies. Ilgar Fatizadeh is the first deputy, Azer Bayramov is the deputy minister.

