President of Pakistan: Pakistan supports Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ “There existed immense potential for trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and both the countries must put in their efforts to exploit it”. Report informs citing the Pakistani media, President Mamnoon Hussain said Monday.

In a meeting with Finance Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov, who called on him along with a delegation at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president emphasized the need for exchange of delegations of traders and industrialists besides pondering over the launch of joint projects.

During the meeting, the Azeri minister conveyed a special message of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev to President Mamnoon Hussain.

He said two countries had similarity of views on regional and international issues and also supported each other at international forums which reflected their close and brotherly ties.

The president said Pakistan respected the internationally recognized boundaries of Azerbaijan besides supporting the country on Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

He said Pakistan also lauded the Azeri stance on Kashmir issue.

On the occasion, the Azeri minister said Azerbaijan supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue and believed that the dispute must be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

He said Azerbaijan also desired maximum economic cooperation with Pakistan.