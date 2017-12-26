President Ilham Aliyev approves state budget for 2018

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the 2018 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, revenues of state budget for 2018 were approved at 20 127 000.0 thsd AZN, expenses 21 047 000.0 thsd AZN. Centralized revenues were determined at 19 473 650.0 thsd AZN, local incomes 653 350.0 thsd AZN, centralized expenditures 20 323 075.0 thsd AZN, local expenditures 723 925.0 thsd AZN.

Under the law, expenditures of state budget are directed to the following objectives:

General public services 3.622.839.062,0, defense 2.738.721.836,0, education 2.001.978.015.0, health 739.334.330,0, social protection and social security 2.197.182.103,0, culture, art, information, sports and other categories 306.126.560,0, agriculture, forestry, fishing, hunting and environmental protection 656.259.888,0, industry, construction and minerals 4,844,376,000, 0, transport and communications 166,790,678.0 AZN and etc.