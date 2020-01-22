President discusses bringing new technologies to Azerbaijan with Signify

Eric Rondolat and Ilham Aliyev https://report.az/storage/news/dc34877d3e238c4546476adafad1c5fe/e4f4c033-ddd1-4986-b2ad-2612d94de31c_292.jpg

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of Signify Eric Rondolat in Davos.

Hailing the recent reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, Eric Rondolat informed the head of state of their projects implemented in the country. He noted that the ongoing reforms provided a good basis for improving the business and investment climate and implementing new projects in Azerbaijan. Underlining that Signify was one of the world leaders in the field of lighting, Eric Rondolat affirmed the company`s readiness to provide all kinds of support to Azerbaijan in bringing new technologies to the country. He noted that the company offered various solutions in the economy, including in the agricultural area, as well as “smart city” projects and integration of internet technologies with lighting systems. The CEO also pointed out the company`s interest in discussing with Azerbaijan`s relevant authorities opportunities for investing in new solution options through lighting in the agricultural sector and other areas. He offered assistance in bringing new technologies to the country in the relevant sphere.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of speeding up the ongoing project on the illumination of the city of Baku.

At the same time, the head of state gave relevant instructions to improve the quality of lighting in Sumgayit and other largest cities of Azerbaijan at the next stages, apply new solutions that ensure significant savings in electricity, as well as to discuss with the relevant government bodies the bringing of advanced technologies through lighting systems in various areas of agriculture.