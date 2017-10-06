 Top
    Close photo mode

    Predictions on Fed's rate hike in December reach about 73%

    It will announce decision on December 13

    Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Fed funds futures now indicate about a 73% chance of a December rate hike after Fed Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said moderate growth and his outlook for higher inflation will allow the US Central Bank to raise interest rates.

    Report informs referring to the Bloomberg, this figure was 46,7% nearly 3 weeks ago. 

    “In the new world of moderate economic growth, banks need to plan for lower rates,” John Williams said.

    Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said in interview with CNBC that he supports December rate hike.

    Notably, Fed is expected to announce its decision on discount rate at a meeting scheduled on December 12-13.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi