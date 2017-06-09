Pound sterling depreciates by almost 2%

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ The rate of the British pound sterling against US dollar fell sharply on the preliminary results of UK general election results.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, as a result, the rate of the pound sterling to the dollar declined by almost 2% - to $ 1.27 per pound. The rate is expected to fall up to $ 1.24 per pound.

At the same time, expected increase in the key rate at June 13-14 meeting of the Federal Reserve System (FRS) could strengthen dollar and weaken the pound again.

Notably, at the moment the number of mandates of the Conservative Party was 291, the Labor Party - 249, in third place - the Scottish National Party with 33 seats. The Liberal Democratic Party won 10 seats.

According to forecasts of Sky News, the Conservative Party of Great Britain will not receive an absolute majority in the parliamentary elections, which means the emergence of a "suspended" parliament - when none of the leading political parties gets more than half of the seats.