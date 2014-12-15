Positive saldo of Azerbaijan foreign trade rose by 3%

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of January-November of this year Azerbaijan realized trade operations in sum of 28,825 billion USD with 147 economic partner countries.

Report informs referring information of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Republic, in comparison with the previous year, volume of foreign trade reduced by 9,13%. 8,112 billion USD of foreign trade operations accounted to imports, but 20,713 billion USD to exports. In result, positive saldo in sum of 12,601 billion USD was observed in foreign trade operations. In comparison with the same period of previous year, import rose by 16,61%, export reduced by 5,82%, positive saldo rose by 2,74%.

2,126 billion USD of import operations was realized by the state, 5,657 billion USD by the private sector enterprises. 2,740 billion USD of import accounted to European Union, 1,851 billion USD of CIS countries.