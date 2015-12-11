Positive balance of foreign trade turnover decreased by 3 times

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign trade turnover in the annual comparison decreased by 1.6 times in January-October and amounted to 21 679.3 mln USD. Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, in the reporting period the volume of exports decreased by 1.9 times and amounted to 14.2384 bln USD, imports increased by 1.1% to 7.4409 bln USD.As a result, a surplus balance constituted 7,440,9 mln USD, which is 2.9 times less compared to the same period last year.

In January-October 2015, residents of Azerbaijan made trade operations with legal entities and individuals of 158 countries, commodities exported to 105 countries, imported from 141 countries.The share of CIS countries in foreign trade turnover amounted to 9.4% of the EU - 48.1%, other countries - 42.5%.

The structure of exports dominated by crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, fruit and vegetables, sugar, fats and oils of vegetable or animal origin, plastics and plastic products, aluminum and aluminum products, products of the chemical industry.The structure of imports dominated by cars, machinery, electrical equipment, machinery, ferrous metals and articles thereof, vehicles and parts, food products, tobacco and tobacco products, pharmaceutical products.

During the reporting period the volume of exports of non petroleum products increased by 3.7% compared to the same period of 2014 and amounted to 1.3249 bln USD.