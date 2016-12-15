Positive balance of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover falls by 4-fold

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2016, Azerbaijan carried out trade operations of 16 031 631 910 USD with 183 countries.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee, 20.20% decrease was recorded in the volume of trade operations in comparison with the same period of last year.

During the reporting period, volume of import operations decreased by 6.0% in annual comparison and made 7 716 723 780 USD, while export operations decreased by 30.02% and made 8 314 908 130.

In January-November 2016, positive balance of 598 184 350 USD occurred in the trade turnover. In the corresponding period last year, this figure made 2 432 017 660 USD. So, over 4-fold decrease observed in the positive balance of trade turnover.

During this period, 7 228 kinds of goods imported into the country, 2 809 exported.