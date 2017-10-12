Population of Azerbaijan spent 25 bln AZN this year

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, the value of products sold in Azerbaijan's retail trade network exceeded the level of the same period last year and amounted to 24.8 bln AZN.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 12.6 bln AZN of trade turnover made food products, 12.2 bln AZN non-food products.

The value of sold goods in January-September 2016 in real terms was 1.4% and 2.9%, respectively.

The average monthly retail trade turnover per person in the reporting period was 283.4 AZN or 40 AZN more in nominal terms compared to the same period of 2016.