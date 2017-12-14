Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic don’t plan to switch to Euro

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic said they don’t plan to switch to Euro currency.

Report informs referring to RİA Novosti agency such statement was made ahead of the summit of the heads of state and government of the European Union on December 14 -15.

Two-day summit will discuss the situation in Eurozone. The Eurozone consists of Austria, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Ciprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France and Estonia.

Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Czech Republic and Sweden are also expected to join the Eurozone. According to information from the European Council, the adoption of Euro by EU member states won’t be mandatory.