Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysia's national oil and gas company "Petronas" opened a branch in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, legal representative of "Petronas Azerbaijan (Shah Deniz) SARL" branch in Azerbaijan is Zainal Abidin Zainudin.

Khatai district of Baku does not provide information about the company's share capital.

Last October, the Norwegian "Statoil" sold 15.5% of share in "Shah Deniz" worth 2.25 billion dollars to "Petronas".