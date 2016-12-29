Period of repayment of overpaid taxes from state budget down by more 2 times

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Return of overpaid taxes from budget was reduced from 45 to 20 days.

Report informs, Chief of the MainDepartment for Tax Policy and Strategic Research of theMinistry Samir Musayev said at a briefing for journalists.

S. Musayev said that, electronic invoicing will be applied in Azerbaijan since 2017: "Electronic invoicing will be applied for taxpayers with a turnover of more than 200 million AZN since April 2017. For taxpayers with a turnover of less than 200 million AZN electronic invoicing will be applied since Janurary 1, 2018".

Deputy Minister of Taxes Sahib Alakbarov said that the liabilities for tax revenues in the state budget for next year approved at 7.5 bln AZN and it is a minimum figure: "According to President's instructions the current budget expenditures must be met at the expense of the tax and customs receipts. Of course, we haven't achieved goal yet, but we are working in this direction. The allocations from State Oil Fund planned to use for investment projects."