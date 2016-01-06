 Top
    Payment of compulsory insurance of vehicles decreased by 15% in Azerbaijan

    The average amount of expenses for insurance payments for damage to vehicle owners reduced by 7%

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ in Azerbaijan in 2015, insurance companies, which are members of the Bureau of compulsory insurance (BCI) made insurance payments on "Compulsory insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners" of 18 673 insurance claims totaling $ 22.7 million manats.

    Report informs referring to the BCI , including insurance payments of 1.3 million manats accounted for the death of the insured, 20.0 mln. manats - vehicles, 758,3 thous. manats - damage to health, 652.0 thous. manats- to damage to property. In comparison with the previous year, the number of insurance claims declined by 10%, the amount of insurance payments - 15%.

    Notably, in 2015 the average amount of insurance payments for damage to vehicle owners damage was 1155 manat, which is 6.9% lower than in 2014.

