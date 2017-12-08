 Top
    Payment in bitcoin for gold sale starts

    Increased price of bitcoin has led to its use in daily life

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Apmex, the world's largest online store selling precious metals has announced that it has started to accept bitcoin as a means of payment.

    Report informs citing the Vesifinance.ru, increased price of bitcoin has led to its use in daily life.

    Notably, bitcoin and blockchain technologies are increasingly popular in the world. Australia's largest bank Westpac, is preparing for a bond issue.Meanwhile, Russia's Raiffeisen Bank and MegaFon have placed ruble bonds.

    Notably, implementation of many transactions in a distributed registry system has facilitated and financial markets have begun to use it.

