'PASHA Insurance' OJSC reshuffles

One of the Board of Directors members changed

3 May, 2017 12:44

https://report.az/storage/news/1c891b5cbd5a2191b779acffd5cdc4da/f34c1cd9-c678-47d7-9f39-7b230bc2bae6_292.jpg Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Board of Directors of the "PASHA Insurance" OJSC makes a change. Report informs citing the company, Ibrahim Huseyngulu Ibrahimov removed from the Board membership and replaced with Farid Usad Mammadov. Notably, "PASHA Insurance" was founded in 2006. Its authorized capital is 50 mln AZN. The company's shares 100% owned by the "Pasha Holding" LLC.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.