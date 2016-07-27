Management of PASHA Insurance OJSC changes

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Change has occurred at the Board of Directors of PASHA Insurance OJSC.

Report informs, Ibrahim Ibrahimov has been elected as a member to the Board.

He substituted Fariz Azizov in this post. Notably, F.Azizov is also Chairman of the Managerial Board of the Baku Stock Exchange CJSC.

Notably, PASHA Insurance Company has been established in 2006. Its authorized capital is 50 mln AZN. The amount was formed on 40 000 shares with 1 250 AZN par value each.

The shares 100% owned by the PASHA Holding.