"PASHA Insurance" launches new "PASHA LADIES" car insurance product

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ "PASHA Insurance" introduced new motor insurance product "PASHA LADIES" to the insurance market. Report informs, referring the information given by the central office of the Bank.

The product aims to deliver maximum comfort and cover to clients. "PASHA LADIES" customers will be provided with "PASHA Ladies" card and will be entitled to get discounts on various services and products.

As well, owners of this card, will get additional servicer and discounts of the insurance company.

To get additional information on the product and included services, *7000 Insurance Consulting Line is able for customers.

As a part of PASHA Holding, PASHA Insurance OJSC offers 31 types of compulsory and voluntary insurance services for both individual and corporate customers. Due to the capitalization values such as 50 million manats of authorized capital and ability to maintain risks, PASHA Insurance strengthened its position as a leader amongst the insurance companies of Azerbaijan.