PASHA Heyat paid 30,400 manats for two insurance cases

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ PASHA Heyat insurance company paid 30,350 manats for two insurance claims related to disability as a result of accidents at work and occupational diseases.

Report informs referring to the company, two officers lost their lives as a result of industrial accidents that have occurred at different times (companies relating to the production of pipes and transport services).

Under the terms of the insurance contract concluded by the victims with enterprises, and in accordance with the Rules for calculating lump sum insurance payment on compulsory insurance and disability resulting from accidents at work and occupational diseases, families of the victims were paid 22,080 and 8,270 manats respectively.