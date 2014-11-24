"PASHA Hayat" insurance celebrates 4th year of its establishment

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ "PASHA Hayat" insurance company of Azerbaijan celebrates 4th year of its establishment. Report informs, referring head office of the company.

"PASHA Hayat" insurance company was established in November 24, 2010 and is one of the companies of "PASHA Holding" Group. The company was founded with 7 million charter capital. "PASHA Hayat" insurance company is acting since February 14, 2011, due to license of the Ministry of Finance.

At 4th year of activity, the company increased charter capital by 5,75 times and improved to 40,25 million manats.

"PASHA Hayat" insurance company is among the first three companies at local market with its insurance payment in sum of 35,142 million manats as of January-October, 2014. During the mentioned period, the company paid insurance compensations in sum of 2,456 million manats.

Nowadays, the company provide services for its customers on various life insurance products, as well timely life insurance, compulsory accident insurance, compulsory life insurance, insurance from incurable disease and other voluntary life insurance products.