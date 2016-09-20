PASHA Bank issues bonds

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Control Chamber has approved the prospectus of the basic issue of PASHA Bank's book-entry unsecured 500,000 bonds with par value of 100 AZN.

Report informs referring to the Chamber.

In case of the sale of bonds, liabilities of PASHA Bank will increase by 50 mln. AZN.

PASHA Bank OJSC was founded in 2007. The bank's authorized capital is 333 mln. AZN. This amount has developed on the basis of 10,000 shares with par value of 33,300 AZN. The bank's shareholders are PASHA Holding (60%), Ador Ltd. (30%), Arif Pashayev (10%).