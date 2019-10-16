 Top

PASHA Bank increases net profit by 28%

PASHA Bank OJSC has ended the period of January-September 2019 on AZN 64.596 million in net profit, up 28.1% from previous year, Report informs.

Bank says the operating revenues rose by 35.2% to AZN 198.164 million, operating expenditures went up 26.7% to AZN 107.048 million, allocations for special reserves advanced 48.3% to AZN 15.389 million, unexpected expenditures made up AZN 17,000, profit tax increased by 8.6-fold to AZN 11.114 million.

As of October 1, 2019, the assets stood at AZN 4,383,325,000, up 1.2% from a year earlier. Of this, AZN 1,637,116,000 is loans given to customers. The loan portfolio extended by 43.1% year-on-year.

Liabilities dropped by 0.7% to AZN 3,914,216,000, deposit portfolio slipped 8.6% to AZN 3,311,614,000, authorized capital amounted to AZN 333 million.

PASHA Bank has been in operation since 2007. 

