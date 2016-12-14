Paris hosts Azerbaijan-France Intergovernmental Economic Commission

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is an important partner for France," said French Finance Minister Michel Sapin as he met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Samir Sharifov on the sidelines of the 8th Azerbaijan-France Intergovernmental Economic Commission.

Report informs, they exchanged views on the development of coperation in a variety of fields of economy, as well as Azerbaijan's economic policy priorities and the challenges ahead.

They also focused on the scope of structural reforms to be implemented by the Azerbaijani government and their consequences and ways of supporting the Azerbaijani government in this regard.

Describing Azerbaijan as an important partner for France, Michel Sapin underlined the significance of continuing bilateral cooperation. He expressed his country's constant support for Azerbaijan.

Samir Sharifov hailed France`s supporting Azerbaijan.