Outflow from Azerbaijan state budget in quarter I up by 50%

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's state budget receipts in first quarter was AZN 3 591.5 mln (3.4% above forecast), the outflow – AZN 3 912.7 mln (4.5% below forecast). Ultimately, AZN 321 mln deficit appeared in the budget. Income is down by 2.4%, outflow up by 49.5% in comparison with figures of the same period of last year. Notably, last year the state budget was fulfilled with AZN 1 054.6 mln surplus.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

Information says that during first 3 months of the year the Ministry of Taxes provided AZN 1 420.8 mln to state budget fulfilling the forecast for 103.8%. 67.2% of that income or AZN 954.2 mln came from non-oil sector.

The State Customs Committee fulfilled the forecast for 117.5% and provided AZN 571 mln to state budget, which is 37% or AZN 154.1 mln higher than the figure in the same period of last year.

Incomes from charged services of budget organizations was AZN 62.6 mln. AZN 12.1 mln of that income was provided to state budget.

State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) transferred AZN 1 525.0 mln to state budget.

In reporting period, incomes of Azerbaijan’s consolidated budget amounted to AZN 5 649.6 mln, expenses - AZN 6 752.7 mln. Consolidated budget deficit was AZN 1 103.1 mln.