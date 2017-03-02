 Top
    Central Bank's regional office chief changes

    Sabuhi Mammadov was replaced by Orkhan Abdullayev

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ The chief of regional office of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was changed.

    Report informs citing the CBA, Mammadov Sabuhi Hidayat who was head of department dismissed in connection with the appointment of finance minister of Nakhchivan. He was replaced by Abdullayev Orkhan Shikhali.

    Notably, CBA has regional centers in Nakhchivan, Bilasuvar, Ganja and Guba and also reserve centers in Sumgayit and Yevlakh.

