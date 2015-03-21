Oil price up again in markets

Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ WTI (West Texas Intermediate) increased by 3.85% or 1.76 dollars in the world market and amounted to 45.72 dollars per barrel.

Report informs on the stock exchanges also observed an increase in the price of Brent crude oil, which increased by 1.61% or 0.89 dollars and amounted to 55.32 dollars per barrel.

It is predicted that if the price of crude oil will remain at this level before the end of the year, the average price of oil in 2015 will be 52 dollars barrel.