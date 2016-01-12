Oil price down to 30 USD per barrel

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of Brent crude oilis below 31 USD. At present, price for barrel of Brent crude oil changes around 30,80 USD. This price is 0,66 USD or 2,07% below than closing price to yesterday, January 11.

Report informs, price for barrel of Brent crude oilmade 29,95 USD in April of 2004.

Notably, price for barrel of WTI (Texas) crude oil is 30,50 USD and is below 0,83 USD or 2,63% below than yesterday's closing price. Price for barrel of Texas crude oil made 29,66 USD in December of 2003 and today oil prices are expected to fall even below 30 USD limit.