SOFAZ 2016 investment portfolio set 51,3 billion AZN

Baku. 30 December.REPORT.AZ/ Predicted total value (average weighted volume) of investment portfolio of State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) on 2016 is considered to be equal to 51,3 billion manats.

Report informs, it was stipulated in Fund's Investment policy approved in accordance with decree of Azerbaijani President dated December 29, 2015 No. 719.

Base currency of Oil Fund investment portfolio is set with USD.

In 2016, Oil Fund will carry out investment policy allowing maximum income provided that minimum risk of loss of main capital.