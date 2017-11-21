Ogtay Asadov: Policy of socially-oriented budget will continue

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ “The budget envelope was prepared considering the social economic situation. Real economic growth has been forecasted for the next year. Socially-oriented state budget policy will continue.”

Report informs, Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Ogtay Asadov said at today’s plenary session of parliament during the discussion of state budget.

“Budget envelope reflects the positive dynamic changes. The share of non-oil sector in budget income increased. Improvement of business environment and financial markets increased the competitive capacity of economy,” said speaker.