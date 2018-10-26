Number of world billionaires increased by 199 people last year

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ In 2017, the number of world billionaires increased by 199 people, Report informs citing UBS Group AG.

According to the information, their fortunes grew by 19% to $8.9 trillion.

One third of the new billionaires made money at innovations. Most of them became rich through expansion of their businesses in the Asia-Pacific region.

55 out of 199 new billionaires were recorded in China. Their fortune totaled $1.12 trillion. According to the information, Asia accounts for a greater number of billionaires than the United States.

The document says that 50 companies with the capital exceeding $1 billion have been established in China, 62 in US since 2016.