Number of POS-terminals decreased by 1.7 thousand units over the last month in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Total number of POS-terminals installed on the territory of Azerbaijan in monthly comparison reduced by 2.2% or 1,687 units since the beginning of the year - by 5.9% or 4,738 units and as of April 1 amounted to 75,563 units .

Report informs referring to the Central Bank, the share of Baku was 43,476, or 57.5%, in regions - 32 087 or 42.5% of the total number of POS-terminals.

On a monthly basis decrease in the number of POS-terminals in the capital made 1 236 units or 2.8%.