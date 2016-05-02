Number of international insurance contracts sharply increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ 387 international insurance contracts concluded in April 2016 by Azerbaijani insurers who have the right to carry out activities in the framework of the "Green Card" system.

Report informs referring to the Bureau of Compulsory Insurance, of which 324 had a contract to vehicles going to Turkey and Iran, 1 - to Moldova and Ukraine, 62 - to other member countries of the system. In April insurance premiums on international insurance agreements amounted to 81.5 thousand AZN.

In the structure of the treaty system "Green Card" 161 agreement concluded for motorcars, 113 - freight, 106 - trailers, 4 - buses, 3 - motorcycles.The minimum amount of the insurance premiums amounted to AZN 15, maximum - 1200 AZN.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan joined "Green Card" system in the beginning of 2016. 324 international agreements signed in January-March 2016 and the total amount of insurance premiums on them amounted to 55.4 thousand AZN.