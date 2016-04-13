Number of credit cards sharply reduced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Total number of credit cards in circulation sharply decreases in Azerbaijan and made 792 thousand to March 1 this year.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), it means 218 thousand or by 22% decrease from the beginning of the year as well as 527 thousand or by 40% decrease in comparison with the analogical period of past year.

According to the report, totally 5387 thousand payment cards were available in circulation to March 1, of which 45% or 2423 accounted for social cards, 27,6% or 1486 thousand for payroll cards.