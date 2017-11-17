Non-residents sold securities worth $1.1 billion in Turkey in a week

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Non-residents have sold securities worth $ 1.1 billion in Turkey on November 4-10.

Report informs referring to the Habertürk, says a statistics report of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT).

According to report, in the reporting week non-residents sold bonds worth $ 513.6 million, $ 532.6 mln government bonds, $ 32.4 million corporate bonds with total amount of $ 1 078,6 billion.

In the end of reporting week, bond portfolio of non-residents in Istanbul Stock Exchange decreased by $ 2 518,4 million or 4,96% to $48 291,6 million.

The reduction is related with the decrease of stock exchange index during the week.

In the reporting week, government bonds of non-residents fell by $ 1 252,9 million or by 4,03% to $ 29 819,9 million. The reduction was caused by hike of interest rates in Turkey.

Corporate bonds fell by $ 32,4 million or 3.3% to $ 947.8 million.