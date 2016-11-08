Non-cash payments rise by 14% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ 638,000 transactions worth AZN 51 million were made via POS terminals in Azerbaijan in September of this year. Report was told in Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), comparing to the same period of previous year, overall amount of non-cash payments jumped 50%, while number of transactions reduced by 24%. POS payments volume reached AZN 362 million in January-September 2016, which is 23% more than the same period of previous year.

Amount of payments via cash machines is down to AZN 28 million, which is 3.5% less in comparison with same period of previous year, while number of transactions reached 81 thousand going up by 53%. According to reports, this year ATM transactions amount AZN 240 million with 3% increase.

Thus, overall amount of payments made via ATM and POS terminals was AZN 602 million in January-September, which is 14.2% higher comparing to the same period of previous year.