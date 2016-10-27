Non-bank credit organization in Azerbaijan issues dollar bonds

https://report.az/storage/news/9bdaccae8b298a33014ab65b0004ddfb/387d7039-3b0b-495f-a65b-daf43e3e66a1_292.jpg
Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Control Chamber has registered the issue of bonds of ‘Pro Kredit’ non-bank credit organization (NBCO). Report informs referring to the chamber.
According to information, the NBCO plans to issue 300 ordinary interest unsecured bonds with a nominal value of 1 000 USD. Term of circulation of securities is 24 months, interest rate - 8% per annum. The placement will be carried out by a private subscription.
Namiq HüseynovNews Author